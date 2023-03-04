Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college

The Washington Elementary School Board says the district's values don't align with Arizona Christian University.
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - School districts across the state work with many colleges and universities to recruit and train teachers. But there’s one relationship coming to an end. The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale just decided to stop bringing in student-teachers from nearby Arizona Christian University. And that’s not going over well with parents like Kalyn Foggy. “Teachers are stretched so thin right now, doing the best they can,” said Foggy. “To turn people away based on deeply personally held beliefs is just wrong.”

School Board members stated during their Feb. 23 meeting that the district’s values don’t align with ACU, an institution that instructs students and faculty to spread their religious beliefs and requires them to sign a statement of faith that has anti-LGBTQ principles.

Jeanne Woodbury, interim executive director of Equality Arizona, says that ACU’s core beliefs violate the school district’s non-discrimination policies. “This isn’t about excluding anyone of faith from being a teacher in a public school,” said Woodbury. “It’s about the legal problem of having a legal contract with religious institution.”

Arizona Christian University released this statement:

More than 100 student teachers have served in the Washington Elementary School district over the past five years. WESD Governing Board President Nikkie Gomez-Whaley released this statement on behalf of the Governing Board:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

Gov. Hobbs promises not to carry out scheduled execution
Glendale school district cuts ties with religious college
Scammers are preying on high school seniors and parents seeking financial aid top help pay for...
College financial aid scammers prey on Arizona students, parents
State board plans to shut down Aspen University nursing program soon