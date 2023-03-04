City of Tempe adding “all-pedestrian” crosswalk as part of new refresh program

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An “all-pedestrian” crosswalk is coming to downtown Tempe. It will allow people to all cross at the same time, even going diagonally. It’s part of the city’s “downtown Tempe refresh program.”

Instead of the traditional crosswalk where pedestrians can cross intermittently, this is an all-or-nothing approach. So all lights would turn red at the same time, then pedestrians all cross together. So far, people here love the idea, but there is one downside. “We’re doing it because we are trying to refresh downtown Tempe and make it a little bit different,” said Catherine Hollow, a civil engineer for the City of Tempe.

Next week, the City of Tempe is trying something new at the intersection of Mill Avenue and 5th Street: an “all-pedestrian” crosswalk. “It could help cars a little bit too because they aren’t having to wait for pedestrians to be able to turn so it separates everybody,” Hollow said.

The city says the reason for the new crosswalk design is not safety; still, they’re hopeful it will be an added benefit. “We haven’t had any serious or fatal crashes here in the last several years. It does separate the vehicle and pedestrian movements. So obviously that reduces conflicts,” Hollow added.

But pedestrians here say this is a popular bar-hopping destination and think this design will make the intersection safer. “I actually think it’s a really good idea because I once was sitting at the varsity tavern here and I saw someone crossing non-diagonally and they were actually hit by a car. So to hear that diagonal implemented here is actually really assuring, I’m happy to hear that,” said one pedestrian.

“I think it’s a great idea you know, Tempe is a very walkable city, but there also are a lot of accidents, so I think it’ll be safe for everyone involved,” said another crossing on Mill Avenue. Bicyclists would also count as vehicles here unless they walk their bikes.

So here’s the downside, longer wait times. “They’ll be three phases instead of two, so everybody’s timing will be different; you may have to wait a little bit longer,” said Hollow.

The “all-pedestrian” crosswalk is launching at 5 a.m. on March 8. The city says they are putting up posters with QR codes where people can submit feedback.

