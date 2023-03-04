Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona educational leaders propose best solutions to ongoing teacher shortage

A new survey shows Arizona has a 25% teacher vacancy at schools but state leaders can't agree on how to fix it.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona, like many other states, is facing a teacher shortage. And state leaders don’t agree on how to fix it. A recent Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) survey shows a 25% teacher vacancy at schools across Arizona. According to their research, it’s the seventh straight year this survey has found a teacher shortage in Arizona.

For Hector Campos, a first-year student in the Arizona Teacher Residency program at NAU, pursuing a career as a teacher is still a no-brainer despite all the obstacles. “When you see that lightbulb, when you see that smile it really just makes everything worth it,” Campos said. “You know you’re making that difference. You know that they’re looking up to you not just for the content you’re teaching or the subject that you’re teaching but also just becoming that role model.”

State Superintendent Tom Horne recognizes not all educators might be as willing to continue teaching in this current environment as Campos is. To fix the teacher shortage in Arizona, Horne says the two biggest priorities need to be increasing teacher pay and disciplining students that are causing disruptions. “I know that I wouldn’t want to teach in a circumstance where the administrators weren’t supporting me on discipline and I had to deal with anarchy in the classroom,” Horne said. “And I’m sure that’s true of the teachers.”

Horne says that discipline would mostly be resolved through suspensions or expulsions. He’s also looking into changing the certification procedures in the state to address the survey findings that 44% of teacher vacancies are filled by teachers that don’t meet the state’s standard certification requirements. “If they have good content knowledge, there should be a certain amount of mentoring for how to handle the class,” he said. “But we should have people with good content knowledge teaching our students.”

But Arizona Education Association president Marisol Garcia says instead of threatening punishment or changing the certification requirements, the priority should be on helping not just teachers but schools as a whole. “I want you to come to a school and see, it’s not just the principal,” Garcia said. “It’s the whole system that needs support.”

Garcia says the Educator Retention Task Force Governor Hobbs has recently set up to develop ideas to improve retaining teachers is a good step. “Getting people around the table that are solution-oriented that can tell you what they think they need to stay in the classroom,” she said.

When asked what Superintendent Horne thought of Governor Hobbs’ task force, Horne said his administration was not invited to these discussions, so he didn’t feel he could comment.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

What's next after Clements mistrial
State leaders differ over tackling Arizona teacher shortage
Tempe to start testing 'all-pedestrian' crosswalk next week
The City of Tempe is trying something new at the intersection of Mill Avenue and 5th Street: an...
City of Tempe to test “all-pedestrian” crosswalk at Mill Ave intersection