Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

Christopher Clements
Judge declares mistrial in Christopher Clements’ 2nd murder trial
Maricopa County rejects Scottsdale's water plan for Rio Verde Foothills
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported
What's next after Clements mistrial