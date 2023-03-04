17 men arrested during sex-related crimes “sting” in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Seventeen men have been arrested after Chandler Police Department launched an operation to target adult online predators.

Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, more than 70 officers, deputies and officials from across Arizona and the federal government were able to identify alleged predators and prevent any illegal sex-related activities involving minors at the end of a 3-week-long Phoenix Metro investigation. Officials say the operation was due to the large influx of visitors to Phoenix surrounding Super Bowl LVII, the Waste Management Open, the Barrett-Jackson Auction, etc.

Seventeen people were arrested for 43 sex-related felony crimes. Three guns and various illegal drugs were also confiscated during the investigation.

The following are the names of the suspects arrested:

Jacob Green

Kyle Cornelius

Steven Binford

Albert Ahumada

Jorge Amezquita

Zachary Hortel

Alberto Cortes

Christopher Lackhan

Omar Miranda Vera

Keith Wilson Jackson

Robert Spankle

Michael Turner

“Juan” Martin Dominguez

Patrick Matzke

Mario Macias

Austin Graybill

James Marshall

