What’s up this weekend? Music festival, Scottish games hitting the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re looking for some fun things to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered across the Phoenix area and throughout the Valley. In this week’s line-up, check out the M3F Music Festival, Chandler Car Cavalcade, Sun Devil Classic and more!

You’ll find everything you need to make your plans below.

Phoenix

March 3-5 - The Sound of Music

Arizona Opera - 1635 N. Central Ave. | March 3 & 4: 7:30 p.m.; March 5: 2 p.m.

You remember the songs, the themes, and the characters — the Sound of Music and its tale of Maria Von Trapp has arrived at the Arizona Opera! All scenery, props, and costumes for this production are co-produced by the Houston Grand Opera and the Glimmerglass Festival. Grab your tickets here!

March 4-5 - M3F Music Festival

Margaret T. Hance Park - 1200 N 1st Street | March 4: 1:30 p.m- 11 p.m.; March 5: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The M3F fest is back in the Valley, ready to bring plenty of live music for Arizonans to enjoy all weekend. Artists include Quinn XCII, Purple Disco Machine, COIN, and headliners Maggie Rodgers on Friday and Jamie XX on Saturday. All proceeds from the festival will go toward Arizona nonprofits. To purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Mesa

March 5 - 6th Annual Mask Alive Festival of Masks!

Pioneer Park - 526 E. Main St. | 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Mesa’s Cultural Coalition is bringing the 6th year in a row celebration of the global tradition of wearing masks. There will be representation from all corners of the globe, from Mexico to Japan, West Africa, Egypt and so much more. The event is free and there will be something for all ages.

Tempe

March 3-5 - Sun Devil Classic

Farrington Stadium - 510 S Athletes Pl. | Game times vary

Looking to enjoy a cold beer and hot dog while cheering on the Sun Devil softball team this weekend? Six teams will be battling it out at the Sun Devil Classic. The Sun Devils will face off against the New Mexico Lobos, Charlotte 49ers, Boise State Broncos, Michigan State Spartans and Houston Cougars. Games will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon on Sunday. To see the full schedule or buy tickets, click or tap here.

Chandler

March 4 - The 2nd Chandler Car Cavalcade

Glendale Civic Center - 5750 West Glenn Drive | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bring your classic or muscle car, street machine, or hot rod out to this awesome, 2nd annual event! This cavalcade is part of the City of Chandler’s Open House event to celebrate public safety. This is a family-friendly event, and if you want to just come for the action--tickets are free! Donations are welcome. Want to register your vehicle? The fee is $30 and you can reserve it here!

March 3-4 - Beer, Bourbon, BBQ Festival

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park - 3 S Arizona Ave | March 3: 4 p.m- 11 p.m.; March 5: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Ready for two days filled with beer, BBQ, bourbon and music just in time for outdoor grilling season? The Beer, Bourbon, BBQ festival is coming to downtown Chandler for some family-friendly fun! There will be live music and plenty of cocktail and beer tasting. Don’t worry for those under 21 — there will be games perfect for all ages! Get your pre-sale tickets online and save $5 on Friday and $7 on Saturday! Kids under 6 are free. For more information about the event, click here. To purchase tickets, click/tap here.

Gilbert

March 3-5 - Phoenix Scottish Games

Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E. Queen Creek Road | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

It’s that time of year again! The Scottish Games are back in Gilbert, and you don’t want to miss out. There will be all kinds of entertainment, dancers, musicians, family-friendly competitions, and much more. Single, two and three-day ticket options are available. Click here to learn more!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.