Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, no treatment needed

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.(Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16.

O’Connor said the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. O’Connor said they don’t tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

