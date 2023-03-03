Your Life
Weekend traffic closures to impact downtown Phoenix, I-17 and US 60

Freeway improvement projects will require closures and lane restrictions.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another weekend means another round of road closures throughout metro Phoenix, so you’ll want to plan ahead or use a GPS with live traffic conditions to help you get around.

Headed downtown? Many restrictions will impact travel on Interstate 10 throughout central Phoenix.

Here are the closures this weekend:

  • Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 6) for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 are also closed.
  • Westbound I-10 closed between SR 143 and I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (March 4) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
  • Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.
  • Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 4) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.
  • Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (March 5) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.
  • Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Stapley Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 6) for a pavement improvement project.

For more real-time traffic info, click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

