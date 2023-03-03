Your Life
Warmer weekend ahead in Phoenix

Valley highs up to 75 degrees next week! Nice!
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a chilly morning in the 30s and 40s, look for sunshine with a high of 62 degrees in the Valley today. That’s still about ten degrees colder than normal for this time of year in Phoenix, but a noticeable warm-up from yesterday for sure.

Our warming trend continues into the weekend as a quiet weather pattern returns to the Southwest. The Valley metro area will see afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Moderating temperatures can also be expected in the high country, although breezy conditions can be expected in the mountains this weekend, making it feel colder. Southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour will gust to between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

This morning, look for patchy fog and low cloud cover through about midday in the high country, thanks to a temperature inversion and residual moisture from this week’s storm.

Next week looks dry and mild through at least midweek. A Flood Warning will remain in effect for the Tonto Creek in the Tonto Basin thanks continued snowmelt keeping the creek above action stage.

