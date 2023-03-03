Tempe City Council votes to adopt resolution changing street names with KKK ties

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a special night for many in Tempe Thursday evening, as the city council adopted a resolution to officially change the names of three streets and four parks. This, after city research, showed the current namesakes were documented members of a local Ku Klux Klan (KKK) chapter in the 1920s.

The new street and park names will be in honor of Tempe residents who played a key role in developing and growing the city. “I’m just thinking about my mother,” William Soza Lee said. “And how proud she would have been.”

As multiple generations of Sozas and Sotelos entered Tempe City Hall, the thought that there would now be a Rancho De Sotelo near Rural Road and University Drive, plus the renaming of Hudson Park to Parque De Soza filled them with so much happiness.

“It’s just really a tremendous honor to have the city implement this much-needed change to accurately reflect the diversity of our community,” Ty Lee said. Lee is a direct descendant of both the Soza and Sotelo families.

Dozens in attendance saw the city move forward with plans to rename three streets and four parks. One of those streets is currently East Laird Street. But later this year, it will be Obregon Street in honor of the pioneer farmer Pete Obregon. “He’s [Pete’s] excited,” Obregon’s grandson Dominick Flores said. “And I kind of feel him. I felt his presence on the way here. I’ve been feeling him for the last month ever since this began.”

While mostly a celebratory occasion, not everyone in attendance was in favor of what took place tonight. “Why the change of name?” one woman asked councilmembers. “We weren’t even aware that they had bad connotations.”

Yolanda Potter, sister of the late activist and philanthropist Michelle Brooks-Totress, whose name will be the new name of Redden Park, had this message in response: changing names is long overdue. “Individuals had agendas of hatred instead of unity,” she said. “So this restorative measure meant a lot to me and my family.”

The city of Tempe also plans to allocate up to $17,500 for those living on any streets that are changing names. Each person needing reimbursement will get up to $100.

