Students defend Aspen University before nursing board votes to close program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The fate of Aspen University could be decided as soon as next week. The state board plans on shutting down Aspen for low test scores and safety concerns. That would force 400 nursing students to start over. “This is an extension of who I am,” said Louise DeBusk, a nursing student. She’s also a medical assistant for a community health organization and is set to complete Aspen’s nursing program in October, a long-awaited accomplishment to pass the exam. “Get out there and help the community, that is my goal, that is my driving force it is in my blood,” said DeBusk.

The state board voted unanimously on their intent to close Aspen’s nursing program. The board made the drastic measure after extremely low passing rates on the nursing exam. Only 58% of Aspen students passed the licensing exam, compared to the national requirement of 80%.

The state nursing board and Aspen agreed to a probationary period that allowed the for-profit university to complete the program with the existing 400 students, but now the state nursing board is expressing concern regarding ‘public safety’ and ‘student safeness.’ “I think that was a very judgmental statement to make. Did she know the population of students before she made that statement? Did she know we’re already LPNs or EMTs and patient care technicians and medical assistants?” said DeBusk.

The aspiring nurse said complaints made by students or former students do not represent the program and her experience. “One thousand percent, that is correct,” said DeBusk. If the state nursing board votes to terminate the program, then DeBusk and hundreds of others will have to start over. “The hardest thing? Is that much more time away from my family, I had to tell my children at the beginning of this program, ‘hey, for 2 years I’m not going to be around’,” said DeBusk. “You bet I’m going to go back and do it, but why are you going to give that impact on people who have already given so much?”

The state board could make a final decision on Aspen University’s nursing program anytime beginning March 9 to March 23.

