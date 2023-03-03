Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Students defend Aspen University before nursing board votes to close program

The Arizona State Board of Nursing is expected to officially vote to close Aspen University's nursing program sometime in March.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The fate of Aspen University could be decided as soon as next week. The state board plans on shutting down Aspen for low test scores and safety concerns. That would force 400 nursing students to start over. “This is an extension of who I am,” said Louise DeBusk, a nursing student. She’s also a medical assistant for a community health organization and is set to complete Aspen’s nursing program in October, a long-awaited accomplishment to pass the exam. “Get out there and help the community, that is my goal, that is my driving force it is in my blood,” said DeBusk.

The state board voted unanimously on their intent to close Aspen’s nursing program. The board made the drastic measure after extremely low passing rates on the nursing exam. Only 58% of Aspen students passed the licensing exam, compared to the national requirement of 80%.

The state nursing board and Aspen agreed to a probationary period that allowed the for-profit university to complete the program with the existing 400 students, but now the state nursing board is expressing concern regarding ‘public safety’ and ‘student safeness.’ “I think that was a very judgmental statement to make. Did she know the population of students before she made that statement? Did she know we’re already LPNs or EMTs and patient care technicians and medical assistants?” said DeBusk.

The aspiring nurse said complaints made by students or former students do not represent the program and her experience. “One thousand percent, that is correct,” said DeBusk. If the state nursing board votes to terminate the program, then DeBusk and hundreds of others will have to start over. “The hardest thing? Is that much more time away from my family, I had to tell my children at the beginning of this program, ‘hey, for 2 years I’m not going to be around’,” said DeBusk. “You bet I’m going to go back and do it, but why are you going to give that impact on people who have already given so much?”

The state board could make a final decision on Aspen University’s nursing program anytime beginning March 9 to March 23.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
Gov. Hobbs promises not to carry out scheduled execution
Scammers are preying on high school seniors and parents seeking financial aid top help pay for...
College financial aid scammers prey on Arizona students, parents
State board plans to shut down Aspen University nursing program soon
Homes hit by gunfire at Apache Junction RV Resort