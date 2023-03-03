School administrative assistant in Gilbert wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward in Gilbert to Mary Fogarty, an administrative assistant at Mesquite Elementary School, who is a blessing to her school. Fogarty’s coworker Morgan Pardy nominated her. “I nominated Mary because she is pretty much the most perfect person in the world. She actually runs our school, don’t tell our principal that she does. She is the kindest person in the world. I have never seen her get mad at anybody, she has the patience of a saint,” said Pardy.

Fogarty goes above and beyond, making the school a wonderful place to attend for staff and students. She even helps on her off days to ensure the school is clean and looks nice for the students. Because of her kind and hardworking spirit, Pardy wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Fogarty and surprised her. “Mary, because you are the best thing ever, and you bring so much joy to our campus and you are the kindest, nicest person I know. We have $500 for you from Pay It Forward on Channel 5,” said Pardy. “Thanks – that is so sweet,” Fogarty replied.

Mesquite Elementary has close to 700 students, and sometimes her job can be stressful. But, she says she loves her school. “The people I work with and the kids, they are awesome and I am so grateful I get to work with these wonderful people and the kids make me so happy,” said Pardy. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

