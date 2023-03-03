Your Life
Program that lets Phoenix Children’s patients go to school gets big boost

A hospital program called "1 Darn Cool School" gives patients a traditional classroom setting or bedside instruction.
By Tess Rafols
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Finding normalcy is so important for kids who may be spending long days at Phoenix Children’s. That’s why there’s a program at the hospital called 1 Darn Cool School, which gives patients a traditional classroom setting or bedside instruction while getting medical treatment.

The program just got a huge boost thanks to a Valley company, which also surprised a student. And that is Something Good!

Yeira Hernandez has been in and out of the hospital her whole life because of chronic illness, a rare digestive disorder that requires her to get daily treatments. She’s missed more than 25% of school days each year, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Now thanks to 1 Darn Cool School at PCH, she was still able to graduate on time and without letting her medical diagnosis stop her from achieving her dreams!

Yeira is now enrolled at Arizona State University and she just received a $5,000 scholarship from Desert Financial! “I’m super surprised. It’s an honor to get that much money,” she said. “I can really use it because it’s my dream to become a doctor. It’s honestly amazing.”

But wait, there’s more! Supporting Yeira is only a small part of a bigger commitment from Desert Financial. At a special ceremony, the Desert Financial Foundation and Desert Financial Credit Union donated more than $1 million to 1 Darn Cool School at Phoenix Children’s.

It’s the largest single donation ever made by Desert Financial and will help support the fully-accredited K-12 school with eight full-time, master’s level teachers at the hospital. Thanks, Desert Financial, for doing Something Good!

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

