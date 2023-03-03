Pinion man sentenced to 22 years for murder of infant son

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of his infant son.

A press release from the Department of Justice says that 36-year-old Ferin Bill Nez of Pinion, Ariz. was with his son on Feb 27, 2018, when the infant became unresponsive and died. A medical examination showed injuries consistent with shaking and throwing, according to the release.

Nez, a member of the Navajo Nation, initially faced a six-count indictment, including murder and child abuse. He pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder last October and was sentenced on Monday.

