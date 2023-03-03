Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Pinion man sentenced to 22 years for murder of infant son

Ferin Billy Nez pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2022.
Ferin Billy Nez pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2022.(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of his infant son.

A press release from the Department of Justice says that 36-year-old Ferin Bill Nez of Pinion, Ariz. was with his son on Feb 27, 2018, when the infant became unresponsive and died. A medical examination showed injuries consistent with shaking and throwing, according to the release.

Nez, a member of the Navajo Nation, initially faced a six-count indictment, including murder and child abuse. He pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder last October and was sentenced on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

A man is dead and another was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in east Phoenix.
Man arrested after argument at east Phoenix 7-Eleven ends in deadly shooting
The governor’s vow not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002...
Gov. Hobbs doesn’t plan to carry out execution scheduled by court
Macky Porter show off some of his moves for his dance off fundraiser being held in Gilbert, AZ....
Cancer warrior hosts dance-off fundraiser in Gilbert, helping kids like him
Carlos Hernandez has been booked in the Maricopa County jail.
Man jailed on murder charge after shooting in central Phoenix