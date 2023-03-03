Peoria police looking for man in connection to deadly Circle K shooting

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two arrests have been made, but Peoria police are looking for a third suspect in connection to a shooting at a Circle K that left a man dead on Sunday. Investigators put out the photo of 19-year-old Sir Antoine Williams on Friday, hoping to get some tips. He’s described as a Black man, 6′3″, 162 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes, and the word “SIR” tattooed across his neck. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Williams and four others were at the convenience store near El Mirage and the Loop 303 when a fight broke out around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. One of them shot an unidentified 20-year-old man from Goodyear. He died at the hospital.

Police said the four drove off in a dark blue Toyota Sequoia, which was later found abandoned. Police said on Friday they’ve arrested two people but are still looking for Williams and nobody else. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peoria Police Tip Line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

