New photos show pickup truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New pictures released on Thursday show the truck involved in a hit-and-run that left a young boy dead in Phoenix last month. Traffic camera photos show a maroon or faded red pickup truck with a white box in the bed and a chrome strip across the door, and police are now looking for the driver responsible for the crash.

The collision happened on Feb. 11 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police say 8-year-old Jerel Glenn was walking home with friends after playing basketball at his family’s apartment complex. He then stumbled off the sidewalk into the street and was hit by the truck. The driver then sped off, leaving the third-grader. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

Detectives are still searching for the driver. (Arizona's Family)

Detectives are still searching for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.