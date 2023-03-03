Your Life
Maricopa County rejects Scottsdale’s water proposal for Rio Verde Foothills

County asks Scottsdale to use Canadian utility provider
The Board of Supervisors had too many concerns about Scottsdale's plan to approve it.
The Board of Supervisors had too many concerns about Scottsdale's plan to approve it.(Maricopa County Board of Supervisors)
By Peter Valencia and David Baker
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears the battle regarding delivering water to the Rio Verde Foothills is back to square one following Friday’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting. The board rejected a proposal from Scottsdale that would have the city start to deliver water to the homes in Rio Verde. The county questioned where Scottsdale was getting the water, the higher cost for Rio Verde residents and limiting the amount of water they can use. “The proposed (intergovernmental agreement) is just a poison-pill of roadblocks. It’s truly government bureaucracy at its worst,” said Galvin. “If there’s another source of water, and you have the pipes, just send the water to Rio Verde. You don’t need the County,” said District 2 Supervisor Tom Galvin, who represents Rio Verde Foothills, Scottsdale and other parts of the Valley.

On Friday afternoon, Scottsdale released a statement saying its city council unanimously approved the deal and blasted the county for rejecting the proposal instead of talking to them about their issues with it. “Rather than directing their staff to work with the city on those concerns, they rejected Scottsdale’s offer of assistance outright. Maricopa County is the local government for Rio Verde Foothills and today’s action makes it clear that they want to wash their hands of the matter and make Scottsdale responsible for their constituents,” the statement said.

The city said it had a third-party source for the water but the Board of Supervisors said Scottsdale won’t disclose the source of the water. “We can’t prove it exists,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman. The county supervisors want a private Canadian company called EPCOR to deliver water to Rio Verde. It would involve EPCOR using Scottsdale’s pipes to send water to the unincorporated community. “EPCOR has gone on the record stating that it will pay Scottsdale to use its existing infrastructure and will provide EPCOR-sourced water to Scottsdale to transport through its piping system,” said Galvin. “Let them pay you. Be the good guys. But Mayor (David) Ortega won’t do it. It’s bizarre.”

Ortega responded with his own statement. “It is unfortunate that Supervisor Galvin continues to deflect his responsibilities to me. Conversely, I will continue to serve my constituents and continue to protect Scottsdale Water from those who would commandeer our facilities,” he said.

As Arizona’s Family has previously reported, hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills residents had their water supply cut off at the beginning of the year because Scottsdale stopped hauling water for them as part of its drought plan. People in Rio Verde Foothills knew about the water cutoff for at least a year. Development in the area was allowed despite a lack of a solid long-term water supply.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

