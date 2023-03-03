Man jailed on murder charge after shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been booked into jail, accused of murder after a deadly shooting in Phoenix last month.

According to Phoenix police, 28-year-old Carlos Hernandez was arrested on Mar. 2 on various felony charges, including murder, after a deadly shooting in central Phoenix. Officers responded on the morning of Feb. 11 near 15th Avenue and Garfield to find the victim, 68-year-old Winston Shieh, shot multiple times. Authorities had previously said the suspect had taken off from the scene. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Hernandez and obtained probable cause before arresting him. Details on a possible motive have not been released.

