Man arrested after argument at east Phoenix 7-Eleven ends in deadly shooting

A man is dead and another was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in east Phoenix.
A man is dead and another was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in east Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’ve arrested the suspect accused of shooting two men, killing one, outside an east Phoenix convenience store earlier this week. He’s been identified as Devalon Jackson, 38.

According to Sgt. Rob Scherer, officers were called out to 48th Street and McDowell around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday after reports of a shooting. Police arrived to find two men, including 27-year-old Kevin Turner who had been shot. Both men were rushed to the hospital but Turner did not survive his injuries. Homicide detectives later learned that an argument had ensued between the two men and Jackson. Investigators say they were later able to track him down and arrest him.

Jackson is facing multiple felony charges including murder. A booking photo was not immediately available.

