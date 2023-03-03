Your Life
Macklemore set to perform in Phoenix as part of upcoming North American tour

In this photo provided by the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team, Grammy winning musician Macklemore, poses for a photo on March 16, 2022, in Seattle. The expansion Seattle Kraken announced Monday, April 18, 2022 that Macklemore had become part of the minority investor group for the franchise.(Caean Couto/Seattle Kraken via AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multi-diamond certified and GRAMMY-winning artist Macklemore is coming back to Phoenix this fall as part of a Northern American tour that follow the release of his new studio album “BEN.”

The announcement was made after Thursday night’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallen. His latest single, “No Bad Days,” was also released with a music video that was directed by his seven-year-old daughter Sloane.

“My dream director. Also, my co-star.” Macklemore said. “Sloane has had a creative pulse since I can remember. Her style, her eye, her freestyles, her melodies. Outside of her mom, I probably trust her creative input more than anyone else. And she has never been shy about her opinion. I’m so proud of who she is that it puts tears in my eyes thinking about it. To be able to brainstorm, dream, flush out ideas and ultimately pull it off with Sloane at the helm… this one will be one of my favorite videos forever. I hope it makes you smile.”

The BEN Tour will kick off on Sept. 17 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium with 19 dates across North America. He will perform in Arizona as Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 17

BEN is Macklemore’s highly anticipated third studio album. “I’ve always wanted to make an album called Ben,” he said in a press release. “There’s something about a self-titled record. It has an air of voyeurism. I’m letting people in, but in a way that I hadn’t felt 100% comfortable about allowing before. I am now, though.” Throughout 2020, he found himself with a rare pocket of time for introspection during the Global Pandemic—something not typically afforded to a father of three and touring musician…

Tour Dates

  • 09/17 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
  • 09/19 – Anthem - Washington, DC
  • 09/21 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
  • 09/22 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY
  • 09/23 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA
  • 09/26 – Rebel - Toronto, ON
  • 09/27 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
  • 09/29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL
  • 09/30 - Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI
  • 10/01 – Armory - Minneapolis, MN
  • 10/03 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO
  • 10/05 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
  • 10/07 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR
  • 10/08 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR
  • 10/10 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
  • 10/11 - Adams Center Arena - Missoula, MT
  • 10/12 - Idaho Central Arena - Boise, ID
  • 10/14 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA
  • 10/17 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
  • 10/18 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and American Express presales starting on Monday, Mar. 6. General on-sale begins March 10 at 10 a.m. For more information, click/tap here.

