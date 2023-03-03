Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs doesn’t plan to carry out execution scheduled by court

The governor’s vow not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002...
The governor’s vow not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says corrections officials will not carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general.

The Democratic governor’s vow not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and that those requirements were met in Gunches’ case.

A week ago, Hobbs appointed retired U.S. Magistrate Judge David Duncan to examine the state’s procurement of lethal injection drugs and other death penalty protocols due to the state’s history of mismanaging executions.

“Under my Administration, an execution will not occur until the people of Arizona can have confidence that the State is not violating the law in carrying out the gravest of penalties,” Hobbs said in a statement Friday.

Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office has said the agency won’t seek court orders to carry out executions while Hobbs’ review is underway.

Mayes, a Democratic who took office in January, tried to withdraw a request by her Republican predecessor, Mark Brnovich, for a warrant to Gunches. The court declined to withdraw the request on Thursday.

Aaron Gunches, 51, was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband.
Aaron Gunches, 51, was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
An ex-worker said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’...
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station

Latest News

Ferin Billy Nez pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2022.
Pinion man sentenced to 22 years for murder of infant son
A man is dead and another was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in east Phoenix.
Man arrested after argument at east Phoenix 7-Eleven ends in deadly shooting
Macky Porter show off some of his moves for his dance off fundraiser being held in Gilbert, AZ....
Cancer warrior hosts dance-off fundraiser in Gilbert, helping kids like him
Carlos Hernandez has been booked in the Maricopa County jail.
Man jailed on murder charge after shooting in central Phoenix