Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Former Phoenix Suns coach releases first book on how to overcome obstacles

Darleen Santore authored her first book, “The Art of Bouncing Back: Find Your Flow to Thrive at Work and in Life — Anytime You’re Off Your Game.”
By Amanda Herrera
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get your head in the game of life! Darleen Santore, better known as “Coach Dar,” stopped by Good Morning Arizona on the day of her book launch. The former Phoenix Suns mental skills coach authored her first book, “The Art of Bouncing Back: Find Your Flow to Thrive at Work and in Life — Anytime You’re Off Your Game.”

In the book, Santore channels her own experiences of hardship, including three strokes over the past 24 years, to share what it takes to find your flow at work and in life anytime obstacles appear. Santore has served as a leadership and mental edge coach to professional athletes, CEOs and business leaders around the world.

She said getting to know yourself is one of the fundamental steps to dealing with adversity. “Your knowledge and your hard wiring, how you were created, it can’t be taken away. Just like when we’re doing a scouting card in sports. What’s your scouting card? How were you created? Let’s get back to the fundamentals because you can always lean on that to start again,” Santore said.

“The Art of Bouncing Back” is now available for order here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look

Latest News

Former Phoenix Suns mental skills coach releases first book
Cornelius Fairley saved his mom, Cornessia, when she was having a seizure in Mississippi last...
Little boy in Mississippi saves mom’s life when she has a seizure
March shopping deals Arizonans can find online
Anastasia to open Thursday night in Chandler