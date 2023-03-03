Your Life
Fiesta Bowl Charities, SRP, and KABOOM! new playground at Chandler school

Volunteers spent much of their Friday working on the new build.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kids at the AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler will have new ways to play during recess after some charity work from some great Valley organizations.

Fiesta Bowl Charities, KAMBOOM, and SRP all joined forces to help build a new playground from the ground up, which will serve more than 400 K-12th-grade children. Volunteers gathered from to begin construction on the 14th playground developed across the state.

In all, over 100 volunteers came together to put up the 2,500 sq. ft. playground for students and community members.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

