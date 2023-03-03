Fiesta Bowl Charities, SRP, and KABOOM! new playground at Chandler school

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kids at the AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler will have new ways to play during recess after some charity work from some great Valley organizations.

Fiesta Bowl Charities, KAMBOOM, and SRP all joined forces to help build a new playground from the ground up, which will serve more than 400 K-12th-grade children. Volunteers gathered from to begin construction on the 14th playground developed across the state.

In all, over 100 volunteers came together to put up the 2,500 sq. ft. playground for students and community members.

