Cancer warrior hosts dance-off fundraiser in Gilbert, helping kids like him

Macky Porter got the trip of a lifetime thanks to Campaign One At A Time and wants to help other cancer warriors around his age experience the same thing.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM MST
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Macky Porter was diagnosed in January 2021 with Stage 3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma ALK when he was 3 years old. It started going into remission in late July of that year. Since then, he’s helped raise awareness about childhood cancer and hosted blood drives with help from his parents.

On March 4, he will host Macky’s Dance Off fundraiser at the F45 Training studio in Gilbert, which will have a silent auction, food trucks and more. The event will benefit the California based non-profit Campaign One At A Time, which provided Macky and his family a dream trip to Florida to go to Disney World and Give Kids The World Village.

Now, Macky wants to help two other cancer warrior’s around his age to experience the same dream. Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per child, but if you can’t attend, you can donate money through the fundraiser’s campaign page and to learn more about the dance off.

The dance off will go to benefit Campaign One At A Time, which helps young cancer warriors like...
The dance off will go to benefit Campaign One At A Time, which helps young cancer warriors like Macky with a dream trip to Disney World.(Courtesy of Macky's Dance Off)

