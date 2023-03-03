Burglary suspect arrested after getting stuck in roof of Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into two north Phoenix businesses early Friday morning, before getting stuck in the roof of a restaurant.

Police responded to reports of a burglary near 35th and Peoria avenues and arrived to find a man in a building’s roof access area. As officers were telling him to come down, police say he then became stuck in the roof. Video from the scene shows the man’s legs sticking out of a roof access panel.

Rescue crews brought in ladders and the suspect was eventually able to climb down. Police then took him into custody. It’s unclear if anything had been taken, but police say the man may have been inside at least two businesses in that area.

