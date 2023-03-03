Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Burglary suspect arrested after getting stuck in roof of Phoenix restaurant

Phoenix police arrested a man who became stuck in a restaurant's roof following an alleged...
Phoenix police arrested a man who became stuck in a restaurant's roof following an alleged break-in.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into two north Phoenix businesses early Friday morning, before getting stuck in the roof of a restaurant.

Police responded to reports of a burglary near 35th and Peoria avenues and arrived to find a man in a building’s roof access area. As officers were telling him to come down, police say he then became stuck in the roof. Video from the scene shows the man’s legs sticking out of a roof access panel.

Rescue crews brought in ladders and the suspect was eventually able to climb down. Police then took him into custody. It’s unclear if anything had been taken, but police say the man may have been inside at least two businesses in that area.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Snow and freezing wind caused several semi trucks to jackknife on Interstate 40 near Williams...
3 Arizona freeways remain closed after winter storm moves through
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look

Latest News

Arizona ski resorts see one of the snowiest seasons in years
Diego Garcia, 23, was booked for first-degree murder and child abuse.
Phoenix man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 1-year-old son
In this photo provided by the Seattle Kraken NHL hockey team, Grammy winning musician...
Macklemore set to perform in Phoenix as part of upcoming North American tour
Dozens in attendance saw the city move forward with plans to rename three streets and four parks.
Tempe City Council votes to adopt resolution changing street names with KKK ties