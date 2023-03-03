Your Life
A break from the rain and the snow, with a few clouds next week

By Paul Horton
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chilly start to our morning with lows in the lower 40s, and this afternoon we will see temperatures in the lower 60s. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees. Expect to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon and clear skies tonight, which will then bring another chilly start to our day tomorrow.

Our weather this weekend looks pretty good with a gradual warming trend taking place. We will see some nice sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, as temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Up in the High Country, they will finally get a break from the snow, but winds can pick up a bit up north this weekend.

Next week looks like we will have a few clouds roll in starting on Monday and they will stick around through Wednesday. These clouds will not bring us any rain or mountain snow and temps will remain in the lower to mid-70s. The only warning we have is the Tonto Creek Basin, where snowmelt is keeping the creek running high and dangerous to cross.

Temps will rise to the low-70s starting Friday afternoon.
Temps will rise to the low-70s starting Friday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)

