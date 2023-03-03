Arizona ski resorts prepping for a busy spring after receiving feet of snow

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — This week’s blockbuster storm means some ski resorts in Arizona are seeing one of their snowiest seasons in years!

Arizona Snowbowl got almost 4 feet of new snow this week, while Sunrise Park Resort in Greer got nearly one foot. That’s welcome news for skiers, snowboarders, spring breakers and the businesses that rely on the visitors.

So far this season, Snowbowl has received 322 inches of snow. Angelina Grubb with Snowbowl says last year the resort only got 190 inches. She says the show hasn’t surpassed 300 inches since the 2018/2019 season. With spring break coming up, the resort also plans on staying open seven days a week in April, which is something it’s never been able to do.

March was Snowbowl’s snowiest month in 2022 and Grubb hopes to have a lot of terrain open later into April and into May. If you are driving up to Snowbowl, Grubb suggests checking its daily snow report first. You can find it here. “Being that we’ve had such a strong winter up here full of a ton of powder days, it’s important to be checking those road conditions as well as open terrain, chairlift status,” Grubb told Arizona’s Family. “Because a lot of times after significant snowfall chains or four-wheel drive will be required on Snowbowl Road.”

Sunrise Park Resort in Greer says this will likely be its best season in more than a decade. It got 10 inches of new snow, which brings its total to more than 200 inches. General Manager Todd Clarke says last year they had only 129 inches. The ski season there will likely last into March, maybe April, then they open the mountain for summer activities.

Here is information on lift tickets to Snowbowl and Sunrise.

