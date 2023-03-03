Your Life
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after early morning crash in Queen Creek

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. at Combs and Gantzel roads.
The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. at Combs and Gantzel roads.(File Photo: Courtesy Queen Creek Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash in Queen Creek Friday.

According to police, officers were called out just after 4:30 a.m. to Combs and Gantzel roads, just north of Banner Ironwood hospital. When they arrived, they found one car involved in the crash with two people inside. One victim was pronounced dead on scene while the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Gantzel as an extensive road closure is expected to impact traffic throughout the morning. No other information has been released.

Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

