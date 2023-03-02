Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Youth basketball board suspends rest of season after parking lot brawl between parents

The board of St. Martin Youth Basketball made the decision to cancel the rest of the season out of concern for the safety of the players. (Source: WLOX)
By Stephanie Poole and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A youth basketball league in Mississippi has suspended the rest of its season after a brawl involving parents and spectators.

The board of St. Martin Youth Basketball made the decision to cancel the rest of the season.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the brawl involved four to five people in the parking lot of St. Martin Middle School around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The board released a statement saying there were multiple witnesses who saw people trading insults, punches and even racial slurs.

However, no arrests were ever made, and no weapons were found.

The board said concerns for the safety of the young players led to the decision to cancel the remainder of practices and games this season.

One parent said it’s unfair to the kids who have been looking forward to finishing their season, but he was upset when he learned about the fight.

“I think it’s unfortunate. It’s not fair for the youngsters to miss out on the rest of their season,” dad Derrick Ladner said. “I think they worked very hard to prep for the season, they should at least finish it out. It’s unsettling as a parent and even as a coach. For stuff like that to happen around young children. For children around five to six years old, I don’t think that’s appropriate for that age. It’s all about having fun at that point.”

The season’s closing ceremony is also canceled. Coaches will assign times for players to pick up their awards.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look

Latest News

A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a lottery...
‘I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that’: Man stopping for food, gas wins $50K from lottery ticket
Andrea Serrano
No jail time for woman who admitted having sex with 13-year-old, having his baby
FILE - A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in...
NTSB: Key tank car part melted after Ohio train derailment
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows
The fire happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Condo fire in Phoenix leaves man, 2 kids dead; 2 other children remain in critical condition