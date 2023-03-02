Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says
Tim Norman was sentenced to life in federal prison for his nephew's murder.
Former ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in nephew’s killing
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Documents detail EMTs’ failure to aid Tyre Nichols
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls