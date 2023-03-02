Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tennessee woman is first Black female puppeteer on ‘Sesame Street’

Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."
Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."(WSMV)
By Alexandria Adams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Although the beloved children’s show “Sesame Street” has been on the air since 1969, it wasn’t until 2020 that the program had its first Black female puppeteer.

Megan Piphus, from Nashville, told WSMV she was 10 years old when she was first introduced to puppetry and ventriloquism by a woman at her church.

“I remember that experience so vividly of making children laugh and smile and also learning something,” she said. “That became my passion. I really found it as a way for me to open up and to express myself in a different way.”

Piphus appeared on national television throughout the years, showcasing her ventriloquism skills.

In March 2020, Piphus got a call from “Sesame Street” offering for her to learn their style of puppeteering.

“I absolutely never made ‘Sesame Street’ a goal because it is the pinnacle of the art of puppetry,” Piphus said.

Piphus’s character on the show is a 6-year-old Black girl named Gabrielle. She said Gabrielle came at a time when racial injustice was in the headlines.

She said “Sesame Street” is able to respond to national events by breaking down complicated and sensitive topics so that children can understand.

“We had the opportunity to respond to the George Floyd civil rights protest. That was my very first project,” Piphus said.

Viewers have reportedly had a positive response to the addition of the Gabrielle character and Piphus’ work on the show.

“A woman posted a picture of her daughter next to Gabrielle. Her daughter was 6 years old and her name was Gabrielle and she had two puffs, just like Gabrielle,” Piphus said. “She just mentioned how joyous it made her daughter and feel special to see someone like her.”

Alongside her puppeteering, Piphus is a wife and mother of two young boys who she hopes she’s inspiring with her unique and historic career.

“I dream of making it work because I don’t want to just tell my boys to dream big, I want to show them how,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

More than a dozen people gathered outside Phoenix City Hall to show their support.
Phoenix City Council passes ban on discrimination against housing vouchers
A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything
There are concerns that there may not be enough water to keep up with the new developments.
Buckeye mayor says steps are being taken to address water shortage
Buckeye housing development may be affected by water supply