Suspect hurt after shooting involving DPS troopers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No Department of Public Safety troopers were hurt after being involved in a shooting that left a man injured in central Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Thomas Road and 24th Drive, which is just east of Interstate 17. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

This is the 11th officer-involved shooting in the Valley and the 14th in Arizona so far this year.

