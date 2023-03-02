Surprise senior citizen veteran disappointed in cell company’s ‘100% risk-free guarantee’

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Robert Julian says that like most folks, he’s pretty dependent on his cellphone. “I mean, we’ve been using cellphones for the past 30 years ... we use it all the time,” he said.

Julian, a retired U.S. Army colonel who served with Gen. Colin Powell in Desert Storm, recently decided he wanted to switch cell phone providers. That’s when an advertisement for Consumer Cellular got his attention. After learning Consumer Cellular had a 100% risk-free guarantee, he contacted the service provider and they mailed him a $900 iPhone to try.

After two weeks of using the phone, Julian said he didn’t like the service. “There were a lot of dropped calls, and overall, we were just unsatisfied,” he said. Using that risk-free guarantee, he boxed the iPhone back up and sent it back to Consumer Cellular expecting to get his $900 refunded. However, the company sent the phone back to Robert saying they couldn’t accept the phone because there was a small scratch on it. In order to see that scratch, Consumer Cellular said Julian had to follow precise directions.

“Hold it up to the light, get in a certain part of the room where there’s a lot of light, and then hold it like this,” he said he remembers representatives telling him. “You’ll see that scratch. So, I took it outside in the backyard in the sun. I looked at it and finally saw this tiny scratch and said, ‘You have got to be kidding me.’”

On Your Side struggled to see the scratch as well, but we did eventually find it. Julian said he had put a screen protector and phone case on the phone the minute he got it out, so he believes the scratch didn’t come from him. Regardless, what about Consumer Cellular’s risk-free guarantee? “If you remember the little ad I showed you, it said 100% risk-free. No questions asked. So I believed that,” he said.

On Your Side asked Consumer Cellular to look into Julian’s issue. They did and eventually agreed to accept the phone back without charging Julian the $900. The retired colonel said he’s glad he reached out for help. “Once Gary Harper got involved, he said I’ll get back to you in a few days. And two days later, ‘boom!’” Julian said. “It was over. Consumer Cellular called and said you’re going to get your money back.”

Below, you will find Consumer Cellular’s statement to On Your Side:

Consumer Cellular prides itself on customer service, and our customer service team works diligently every day to assist our customers in the best way possible. After reviewing Mr. Julian’s account, we were able to resolve the issue and, as a result, we refunded the purchase price of his phone as requested. Mr. Julian found this arrangement acceptable and is satisfied with the outcome.

