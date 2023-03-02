Your Life
Phoenix City Council passes ban on discrimination against housing vouchers

New ordinance just passed, illegal for landlords to turn against renters that rely on housing assistance.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix City Council passed a new ban on housing discrimination. It makes it illegal for landlords to turn away renters who use government assistance like Section 8 housing vouchers. The ordinance passed 8 to 1 on Wednesday.

“I worked a long time, I worked several jobs to provide for my family. And if you sense a little anger in me, you are right because discrimination should not be posed on any one, at any time,” said one woman. “I was faced with the reality of not being able to live in my home anymore.”

More than a dozen people gathered outside Phoenix City Hall to show their support. Many were seniors who said these protections are vital to keep people off the streets. Advocates say the ordinance also protects people who rely on social security, disability and unemployment benefits from being discriminated against.

“This is an issue that stemming broadly across the city. There are over 16,000 people on the Section 8 waitlist. There are 6 to 8,000 people on the list for senior housing units, for seniors and folks on social security,” said Carla Naranjo with Unemployed Workers United.

Tucson passed a similar ordinance in September, but Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said it violated state law. Phoenix City Council is asking Attorney General Kris Mayes to allow the ordinance to take effect.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

