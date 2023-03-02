Your Life
Man killed, another wounded in shooting outside east Phoenix convenience store

A man is dead and another was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in east Phoenix.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) One man is dead and another is hospitalized following an overnight shooting outside a convenience store in east Phoenix.

Just after 2:15 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the report of a shooting near the 7-Eleven store at the corner of 48th Street and McDowell Road. When they arrived, they found two men in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a local hospital where one later died. The other is still being treated for serious injuries.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting, but so far no additional information has been released. Check back for updates.

