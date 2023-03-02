Man dead, four children in critical condition after condo fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead, and four children are in critical condition after a condo fire near 35th and Northern avenues Thursday night.

Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas says firefighters responded to the scene around 11 p.m. When crews arrived, the condo was full of smoke and flames were coming from the windows. Fire crews were able to aggressively attack the flames while searching the condo for people. During the search, they found a man, and four children inside the condo. They were all carried out of the burning condo by firefighters. All five occupants were treated at the scene by Phoenix Fire paramedics. Four children, one girl, and three boys were rushed to the pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition. Unfortunately, the man did not survive his injuries.

Douglas says no firefighters were injured during the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

