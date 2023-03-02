Major SRP power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Gilbert, Queen Creek

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- About 8,500 Salt River Project customers are in the dark after two substations went down Thursday morning.

According to an SRP spokesperson, the outage started just before 10 a.m. and is affecting thousands near Riggs and Recker roads, near the city and township lines of Queen Creek and Gilbert. That’s where a power line was disrupted and caused two substations to go offline. Crews are actively working on determining the cause and restoring power to any affected customers. At this time, SRP estimates power will be restored by noon. No other information was immediately released.

