Little boy in Mississippi saves mom’s life when she has a seizure

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, MS (3TV/CBS 5) — Cornelius Fairley in Mississippi lept into action and called 911 after finding his mom Cornessia unconscious from a seizure in February. She was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year, and a couple of weeks ago, the family found out it spread to her brain.

Cornelia Andrews, his grandmother, says the family is keeping everyone’s spirits high. He was honored last month by the Picayune, MS, city council. He even led the city’s Mardi Gras Parade with the police department.

If you would like to help Cornelius and his mom, you can do so by going to Cornessia’s GoFundMe page.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

