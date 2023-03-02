Little boy in Mississippi saves mom’s life when she has a seizure

PICAYUNE, MS (3TV/CBS 5) — Cornelius Fairley in Mississippi lept into action and called 911 after finding his mom Cornessia unconscious from a seizure in February. She was diagnosed with stage four cancer last year, and a couple of weeks ago, the family found out it spread to her brain.

Cornelia Andrews, his grandmother, says the family is keeping everyone’s spirits high. He was honored last month by the Picayune, MS, city council. He even led the city’s Mardi Gras Parade with the police department.

