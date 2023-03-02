Idaho judge severs Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow case; trials will be held separately

FREMONT COUNTY, ID (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has learned that a Fremont County, Idaho judge has severed the case of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. They are suspects accused in the mysterious deaths of two of Vallow’s children and Daybell’s former romantic partner.

According to the CBS affiliate in Idaho Falls, Vallow appeared in court on Thursday in person while Daybell showed up via video conference. Local media had previously reported that discussions were underway to split the case after the request of Daybell’s attorney, who asked District Judge Steven Boyce to sever the cases. Vallow’s trial is now set to begin on April 3, as she did not waive her right to a speedy trial.

Recently, the Associated Press reported that the judge would not allow the couple to meet together to discuss their trial strategy. Additionally, it’s not yet known when Daybell’s trial could begin, and cameras are not allowed in the courtroom.

The former Valley mother and her husband, are accused of killing her two children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. The bodies of the two children were found in Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June 2020. Prosecutors say the couple used doomsday-focused religious beliefs to further a plan to kill her two children and his previous wife as part of a plot to steal Social Security funds and insurance money.

Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Arizona in connection with the death of Charles Vallow. Her previous husband was shot and killed by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, who said it was self-defense. Cox later died of what police said were natural causes. Arizona’s Family previously reported that legal proceedings are on hold while the Idaho case is underway.

Arizona’s Family is working on gathering more information. Check back for updates.

