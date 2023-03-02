Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in south Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. Police say they responded to “unknown trouble” near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived, they found a man injured, and he died at the scene.

Detectives are looking into what led up to the man’s death and the area is closed off for the investigation. He hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.