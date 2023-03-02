First Alert Weather: Spring storm brings heavy snow, Valley rain; what’s next?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chilly day is ahead for the Valley after a strong spring storm exits our state. Look for cloudy skies this morning clearing to partly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of just 56 degrees.

A few lingering rain and snow showers are possible near the Valley this morning. Snow levels came crashing down overnight with light snow being reported in North Scottsdale and parts of the East Valley. Snow levels this morning remain below 2000 feet.

Last night’s cold front brought widespread rain to the Valley, with most areas picking up more than a half-inch total. In the high country, totals are at nearly two feet of snow so far in Flagstaff, with over a foot being measured in Prescott. Flagstaff and eastern portions of the Rim into the White Mountains remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 11 a.m. By midday, the storm will begin pushing east into New Mexico and snow showers should wind down across of most of Arizona.

Tomorrow will feature a cold start to the day, with 30s across the Valley and morning lows in the single digits in the high country. Afternoon temperatures slowly warm back to the 60s both Friday and Saturday in the Valley, with mid 70s returning for Sunday and continuing into early next week.

Snowmelt will be a concern across the state as temperatures warm. A Flood Warning is in effect until further notice for Tonto Creek, which is expected to stay above action stage through at least the middle of next week.

SNOW NEAR CAREFREE: here’s what we’re seeing this morning on Cave Creek Road just north of Desert Hills Drive ❄️ take it slow out there.



It’s a cold one! #azfamily pic.twitter.com/DytIC2RpAD — Whitney Clark (@whitneyclarktv) March 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.