Employee petting dog, rodent traps in storage room among violations found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 1, 2023:

Ruth Chris Steakhouse - 7001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands

Sour cream and cheese not kept cold enough

Sip Coffee and Beer House - 3617 N Goldwater Blvd,, Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee petting a customer’s dog then not washing hands

Empty glass in a hand wash sink

Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ - 1733 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

4 violations

Bristle brush with food debris on it

Potatoes not cooling properly

Brisket not cooking properly

Phoenix Match Cuisine and Cocktails - 1100 N Central Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

Rodent traps in dry storage room

Employee beverages above prep table

Raw eggs stored above syrups and juices

Kneaders Bakery and Café - 21157 E. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek

4 violations

Employee coughed into hands then went back to work

Egg mixture stored above cucumbers

Toxic chemicals not stored properly

Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores

Subway - 6825 N 16th Street, Phoenix

Waldo’s BBQ - 4500 E. Main Street, Mesa

Belly Kitchen and Beer - 3150 E. Ray Rd. Gilbert

Grand Café - 19781 N Remington Drive, Surprise

Golden Hawaiian BBQ - 1720 W Southern Ave, Mesa

Chuck E Cheese - 2977 W. Frye Rd, Chandler

