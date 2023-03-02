Employee petting dog, rodent traps in storage room among violations found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 1, 2023:
Ruth Chris Steakhouse - 7001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
- Sour cream and cheese not kept cold enough
Sip Coffee and Beer House - 3617 N Goldwater Blvd,, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee petting a customer’s dog then not washing hands
- Empty glass in a hand wash sink
Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ - 1733 N Higley Rd, Gilbert
4 violations
- Bristle brush with food debris on it
- Potatoes not cooling properly
- Brisket not cooking properly
Phoenix Match Cuisine and Cocktails - 1100 N Central Ave, Phoenix
4 violations
- Rodent traps in dry storage room
- Employee beverages above prep table
- Raw eggs stored above syrups and juices
Kneaders Bakery and Café - 21157 E. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek
4 violations
- Employee coughed into hands then went back to work
- Egg mixture stored above cucumbers
- Toxic chemicals not stored properly
Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores
Subway - 6825 N 16th Street, Phoenix
Waldo’s BBQ - 4500 E. Main Street, Mesa
Belly Kitchen and Beer - 3150 E. Ray Rd. Gilbert
Grand Café - 19781 N Remington Drive, Surprise
Golden Hawaiian BBQ - 1720 W Southern Ave, Mesa
Chuck E Cheese - 2977 W. Frye Rd, Chandler
