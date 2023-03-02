Your Life
Employee petting dog, rodent traps in storage room among violations found at Phoenix area restaurants

A food employee petting dog, and rodent traps in storage room were among violations found at Phoenix area restaurant
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 1, 2023:

Ruth Chris Steakhouse - 7001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
  • Sour cream and cheese not kept cold enough

Sip Coffee and Beer House - 3617 N Goldwater Blvd,, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee petting a customer’s dog then not washing hands
  • Empty glass in a hand wash sink

Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ - 1733 N Higley Rd, Gilbert

4 violations

  • Bristle brush with food debris on it
  • Potatoes not cooling properly
  • Brisket not cooking properly

Phoenix Match Cuisine and Cocktails - 1100 N Central Ave, Phoenix

4 violations

  • Rodent traps in dry storage room
  • Employee beverages above prep table
  • Raw eggs stored above syrups and juices

Kneaders Bakery and Café - 21157 E. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek

4 violations

  • Employee coughed into hands then went back to work
  • Egg mixture stored above cucumbers
  • Toxic chemicals not stored properly

Dean’s List – Perfect health inspection scores

Subway - 6825 N 16th Street, Phoenix

Waldo’s BBQ - 4500 E. Main Street, Mesa

Belly Kitchen and Beer - 3150 E. Ray Rd. Gilbert

Grand Café - 19781 N Remington Drive, Surprise

Golden Hawaiian BBQ - 1720 W Southern Ave, Mesa

Chuck E Cheese - 2977 W. Frye Rd, Chandler

