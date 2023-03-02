‘Dumpling the Dog’ up for adoption after being left in trash bin outside Maricopa County shelter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s heartbreaking to hear, but early Thursday morning a little pug was found abandoned in a trash bin just steps from the Maricopa County animal shelter.

According to a social media post by the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control, a west campus shelter employee found her in the bin right after someone placed her inside and walked away. At first, the employee thought someone was donating blankets but upon looking further, he noticed the pug inside. That unidentified person then reportedly ignored requests to come to the shelter during business hours, and instead yelled and drove away.

“Thankfully, she is happy, energetic, and eating well!” the shelter wrote on Facebook, naming the female pug pup “Dumpling” and announcing that he is now available for adoption. The shelter also wants to remind Arizonans that there is a multitude of resources to help with taking care of a pet. It’s also important to note that animal neglect and abandonment is a class 5 felony in the state of Arizona.

“If you or someone you know are experiencing challenges, please work with us and we will do our best to share appropriate resources for people and animals in crisis,” MCACC added.

For more information on pet surrenders in Maricopa County, click/tap here.

