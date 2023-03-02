Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

‘Dumpling the Dog’ up for adoption after being left in trash bin outside Maricopa County shelter

Abandoning an animal is a felony crime in Arizona.
Abandoning an animal is a felony crime in Arizona.(Maricopa County Animal Care & Control)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s heartbreaking to hear, but early Thursday morning a little pug was found abandoned in a trash bin just steps from the Maricopa County animal shelter.

According to a social media post by the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control, a west campus shelter employee found her in the bin right after someone placed her inside and walked away. At first, the employee thought someone was donating blankets but upon looking further, he noticed the pug inside. That unidentified person then reportedly ignored requests to come to the shelter during business hours, and instead yelled and drove away.

“Thankfully, she is happy, energetic, and eating well!” the shelter wrote on Facebook, naming the female pug pup “Dumpling” and announcing that he is now available for adoption. The shelter also wants to remind Arizonans that there is a multitude of resources to help with taking care of a pet. It’s also important to note that animal neglect and abandonment is a class 5 felony in the state of Arizona.

“If you or someone you know are experiencing challenges, please work with us and we will do our best to share appropriate resources for people and animals in crisis,” MCACC added.

For more information on pet surrenders in Maricopa County, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Six new features are key to protecting your identity.
Here’s why driver’s licenses in Arizona are getting a new look

Latest News

It's International Rescue Cat Day on Thursday!
How to best celebrate International Rescue Cat Day this week
The attack happened on Feb. 17, near 66th Place and Oak Street.
Scottsdale woman looking for pit bulls that mauled her puppy
Bonejangles' jaw was fractured in two places and causing him severe pain.
Arizona animal shelter gives stray dog with jaw injury a second chance at life
The length of Bisbee’s tongue wasn’t noticeable unless he was panting.
Tucson pup holds Guinness World Record for longest tongue on a living dog