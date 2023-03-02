Your Life
Chandler Intel workers made nearly 800 calls to police over last 3 years, records show

Arizona’s Family obtained the calls made to the Chandler Police Department from the campus from January 2020 to January 2023.
By Casey Torres
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Intel employees who worked at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler are raising concerns about safety and work tension after an employee allegedly killed their coworker with a baseball bat and seriously hurt another. Arizona’s Family obtained the calls made to the Chandler Police Department from the campus from January 2020 to January 2023.

One former employee who went on record, and asked us not to reveal their identity, said the calls to police did not surprise them. “Intel is a different beast, and that’s how people describe it. Intel is its own beast,” they said.

We’re told they didn’t feel safe at work and started looking for new jobs soon after starting at the Intel Ocotillo Campus. However, they said it took three months after leaving to decompress.

They said the pressure put on employees to meet changing project deadlines was ‘insane’ and said security is almost nonexistent. “There’s one person typically up in the front counter. There’s no metal detectors. There’s nobody at the turnstiles, the security gates. There’s nothing stopping people from just driving on up,” they said.

A spreadsheet received from Chandler police showed a total of 781 calls went out from the campus in three years. Some of the calls were: 16 for theft or shoplifting, 15 for suspicious person or activity, 14 for a welfare check, 11 for stolen vehicle reports, 10 for disorderly conduct, five for criminal damage, two for assault, and one for a bomb threat. “It’s not a surprise at all. I’m surprised it’s not even more,” the employee said.

They said workers are told to call Intel’s internal security team for incidents and believe more incidents are reported there. However, they said any concerns brought up by employees are ignored. “I think that in order for them to make changes, they would have to make big changes. And it would have to come from the top, and I just don’t see that happening,” they said. Another former employee from the Intel Ocotillo Campus raised the same concerns.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Intel over these concerns and included information on calls made out to Chandler police.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

