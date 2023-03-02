Your Life
Arizona’s bizzare winter persists as latest storm adds to impressive snow and rainfall totals

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has brought plenty of snow up north and rain in the Valley on Wednesday. Fountain Hills received just over an inch of rain, while parts of Phoenix and Scottsdale got nearly an inch. To check rainfall totals for your area, click here.

At the height of the storm, SRP reported over 4,600 customers in the West Valley along Interstate 17 were without power. In addition, nearly 2,000 APS customers didn’t have power near Carefree. Just before 9 p.m., SRP said most of the power was restored to homes, with only 41 still waiting for power. APS says just over 600 were still powerless.

The Phoenix-area is expecting winds to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A wind advisory was also in effect, but expired at 9 p.m. Phoenix Sky Harbor says some flights will be delayed roughly an hour and a half due to high winds. To see the status of your flights, click here.

In Tempe, strong winds knocked over streetlights, causing backups near the US 60 and Rural Road. Crews were out in the pouring rain working to clear the mess for drivers.

Click here or in the gallery below to share your weather video or photos with Arizona’s Family.

Snow has been falling on Wednesday morning, and more is expected to pummel towns and cities up north, while blizzard conditions are possible. Flagstaff and other high-elevation areas are expected to end up with 12″ to 22″ of snow.

The storm caused quite the backup near Williams as well. Troopers say seven vehicles collided on I-40, including a semi-truck. The road is completely blocked, but minor injuries have been reported.

Snow in the High Country has also shut down roads. The following highways, as of 8:30 p.m. are closed due to severe weather conditions:

  • 1-17 northbound between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)
  • I-40 westbound between Winslow and Ash Fork (MP 255-146)
  • I-40 eastbound between SR 95 and Ash Fork (MP 9-146)
  • US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
  • US 191 in both directions south of Alpine
  • US 93 southbound from the Nevada state line to I-40 (MP 1-72)
  • SR 260 in both directions from east of Camp Verde to SR 87 (MP 229-251)
  • SR 260 in both directions from east of Payson to Heber
  • SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
  • SR 87 in both directions between Winslow and Payson (MP 340-250)
  • SR 68 west of Kingman (MP 6-18)
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)

Drivers are asked to avoid travel if possible. If you do have to go out, consider getting chains or using a 4x4 vehicle. In case of an emergency, officials advise people to pack a winter survival kit. For more information about today’s forecast, click/tap here. To see the latest weather radar for your area, click here.

