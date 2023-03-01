Black History Month
Woman arrested after reportedly hitting boyfriend with car in central Phoenix

She denies hitting her boyfriend with a car.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly hitting her boyfriend with a car in Phoenix.

Court documents say Kristen Taliman, 29, was arguing with her boyfriend in the parking lot of their apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Hazelwood Street when she got into her car. Police papers say she then drove a silver 2014 Ford Fusion into her boyfriend standing on a sidewalk near their apartment. Officers arrived to find the boyfriend lying on the sidewalk with a deep cut on his left leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital and went under surgery.

Officers said they watched Taliman drive away from the scene but were able to catch up to her. When officers spoke to her, court documents say they smelled a “strong odor of alcohol.” Taliman told officers that she’d only had two drinks, despite slurring her speech, and denied hitting her boyfriend with the vehicle, police documents say.

Court documents say Taliman’s breathalyzer level was 0.126, well over the legal limit. She was booked on one DUI count, and her boyfriend did not press charges against her. She also had a warrant out for her arrest by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

