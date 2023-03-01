Black History Month
Winter storm closes I-40 east of Kingman, US 180 north of Snowbowl

Crews are preparing for another round of wet weather.
Crews are preparing for another round of wet weather.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major winter storm closed two major highways early Wednesday morning and more closures are expected as the storm dumps heavy snow in Arizona’s High Country.

As of 6 a.m., the following highways are closed due to dangerous driving conditions:

  • Interstate 40 eastbound has closed at US 93 (milepost 72)
  • .US 180 north of Snowbowl (milepost 236-248)
“Drivers who choose to travel on roadways when winter driving conditions are present should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in extreme winter conditions,” ADOT warned drivers on its traffic conditions page. Arizona’s Family First Alert Meteorologist April Warnecke adds that travel conditions should further deteriorate throughout the day. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the state above 4,000 feet. Up to 12 inches of snow above 5,000 feet and 12-22 inches of snow are possible above 7,000 feet. The storm should wind down across the state by Thursday morning

