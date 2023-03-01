Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale woman looking for pit bulls that mauled her puppy

4-month-old Ruby is recovering from a shattered jaw
Ruby was attacked by 2 stray pitbulls earlier this month.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale woman said two pit bulls on the loose mauled her puppy while they were walking along a canal.

The attack happened on Feb. 17, near 66th Place and Oak Street. Rebecca Potter said she tried to pick up her two small dogs, but the other dogs grabbed her 4-month-old puppy Ruby and pinned her to the ground. “I just couldn’t believe that my perfect little puppy was being mauled by someone’s loose dogs,” she said.

Potter’s other dog then took off, and the pit bulls chased after it. That’s when two bystanders intervened and scared the dogs away. Ruby was left with a shattered jaw. “There was blood everywhere. I was covered in her blood,” Potter said.

Ruby was rushed to the animal hospital and needed surgery to fix her jaw. Now, Potter is trying to track down the owners of the pit bulls to prevent this from happening again to someone else. “I just really want these owners to know that their family pets are not safe if they are outside the house. They need to have some type of containment, need to work with someone to not react to small dogs,” she said.

Scottsdale Police Department officials say they are investigating. If you see the pit bills in the area of 66th Place and Oak Street, officers ask that you contact the department.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Goodyear PD: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck
Two cyclists died and another is still in critical condition after Saturday's incident.
Man arrested after hitting multiple cyclists near Goodyear highway
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation
Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
1 person hospitalized after shooting at Peoria gas station
Seized drugs were scattered near the podium at the Tempe PD substation
DEA, Tempe Police nab 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs of meth during joint operation

Latest News

ASU, UArizona, and NAU spend more than a billion dollars in financial aid.
What are leaders of Arizona public universities doing to help higher education be more affordable?
Family asks for help to find suspect who shot, killed man in Phoenix
Puppy attacked by pitbulls that were off-leash while on a walk
FILE - Cochise County Recorder David Stevens poses for a portrait inside his office in Bisbee,...
Cochise County board votes to give recorder election duties