PopStroke restaurant co-owned by Tiger Woods opens in Glendale

Popstroke is a new concept of a restaurant combined with putting ground in Glendale at Westgate!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A new restaurant themed around golfing is opening at Westgate in Glendale called PopStroke!

The restaurant, located near the Glendale Avenue off-ramp of Loop 101, is co-owned by golfing superstar Tiger Woods. It has everything from putting holes to a full-service restaurant to catered drinks brought to whatever golfing hole you’re playing at while on the mini golf course! There’s even a rooftop bar.

Greg Bartoli, co-creator of the restaurant, said, “This is our first location in Arizona and we’ll be opening in Scottsdale in just a few months.” He said there’s also a children’s playground, foosball, cornhole, ice cream parlor with 24 flavors, and more. The restaurant has its own app that you can download to order food and drinks wherever you are. “We’ve got a great culinary team that puts together a fantastic food offering for us,” Bartoli said.

Private party reservations are also available for those looking to make a celebration special. Want to learn more? Click here. “We have something here for everyone,” he said.

