Phoenix police identify woman killed in rollover crash

The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.
The infant's body was found early Tuesday near 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the woman killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers were called out to a single-vehicle crash just after 3 p.m. near 28th Drive and Peoria Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Marissa Cedillos who needed to be rushed to the hospital. Authorities say that Cedillos has died as a result of her injuries. Detectives believe the woman was going north on 28th Drive when she lost control, drove onto a sidewalk, and caused the vehicle to roll over.

Details on the investigation are still extremely limited. It’s not yet clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

